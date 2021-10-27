The Defense Contractor Vaccine Mandate, according to Tommy Tuberville, “threatens our national security.”

Senator Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, wrote to President Joe Biden, urging him to “remove—or, at the very least, postpone and clarify” the administration’s executive order forcing defense contractors to require their employees to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.

On September 9, the administration issued an order requiring commercial organizations and universities that receive financing from the Department of Defense to train their employees to take the shot by December 8. Employees who do not receive the vaccine risk losing their employment.

According to Tuberville, the regulation could result in a large number of companies losing employees. He is concerned that some of these contractors, particularly the smaller ones, would be forced to halt operations, which he feels will raise national security concerns.

“I share your goal to see our country through the COVID-19 pandemic as swiftly as possible,” Tuberville wrote, “and, like you, I’ve chosen to take the vaccine.” “However, your administration’s mandate is naive, ill-conceived, and endangers our national security,” he said. Tuberville used his native state of Alabama as an example, writing that small businesses with less than 100 employees, such as those in Alabama, may experience a skilled labor shortage as a result of his expected migration. Tuberville stated that the country is “at peril” because these companies are unable to meet their goals. He also expressed worry that the directive “inappropriately removes doctors” from the health-care decision-making process for those affected by the mandate. He claimed that doing so would compel individuals to choose between “getting a novel vaccination they don’t want or continuing to support our men and women in uniform,” which he described as “false and unneeded.” Tuberville also attacked the order’s framework, claiming that it allows bureaucratic organizations to implement adjustments to compliance standards with “little or no notice.” Along with this, he said the order has problems with its “broad” language, which he claims might force some university staff to comply with the rule even if they aren’t involved in contracting.

Tuberville concluded that the mandate fails to achieve its claimed goal of “reducing worker absences and labor costs” since it may drive some workers to leave their positions. This is a condensed version of the information.