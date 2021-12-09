The defense claims that all Daunte Wright had to do was surrender as the trial of Kim Potter begins.

Kim Potter, a former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright and claimed she accidently pulled and fired her gun instead of her Taser, opened her trial on Wednesday, with her defense claiming the event could have been averted if Wright had followed police instructions.

On April 11, Potter, 49, and another officer she was training pulled over 20-year-old Wright for expired license plate tags before discovering he was wanted for a firearms charge. Anthony Luckey, the younger officer, attempted to take Wright from the vehicle and place him under arrest.

As Potter threatened to tase him, Wright escaped Luckey’s hands and returned to his car. Potter pulled her firearm and fired as he was ready to drive away. Potter claimed that she thought she had taken her Taser out of its holster, but it was actually her gun.

Luckey testified that he jumped back when he heard the gunfire and concluded it was likely fired by Wright because of the outstanding weapons charge.

In court on Wednesday, body camera and dashboard camera footage from the police cruiser showed the event unfolding as the officers claimed, with Potter remarking after the gun was fired, “I just shot him…I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun!”

Prosecutors said police officers are frequently trained on that distinction and are encouraged to choose their own preferred location for their equipment so they can draw each in their preferred style, cross-body or straight-draw, with their dominant or non-dominant hand, though the Taser must be on the non-dominant side and the gun on the dominant side.

Potter resigned two days after the event and is now facing allegations of manslaughter.

The case of the 49-year-old white female cop fatally shooting the 20-year-old Black guy was heard last week by a jury of 14, consisting of nine white jurors, one Black juror, and two Asian jurors.

Kim Potter had been instructed to prevent such deadly mistakes, according to the prosecutor, yet she still got it wrong.

“Police officers are human beings,” Potter’s lawyer said, arguing that she made a mistake.

