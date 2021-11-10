The Defense Calls Kyle Rittenhouse to the Stand in the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial continues on Wednesday for shooting and killing two people and injuring another during Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer.

First-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and first-degree attempted intentional homicide are among the five charges accused against Rittenhouse, who is now 18 years old. He’s also accused of having a dangerous weapon while under the age of 18, which is a misdemeanor. He entered a not guilty plea.

The defense contends Rittenhouse acted in self-defense and that he traveled from Antioch, Illinois to assist individuals during the protests.

After calling 22 witnesses over the course of six days, the prosecution rested its case on Tuesday. Gaige Grosskreutz, the guy Rittenhouse shot and injured, testified on Monday. Grosskreutz claimed during cross-examination that Rittenhouse fired at him after he pointed his own revolver at him. Antony Huber had attacked Rittenhouse with a skateboard, and he was on the ground.

Rittenhouse shot and killed Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36.

According to some legal experts and supporters of Rittenhouse, this was the point at which the prosecution’s case—that Rittenhouse was not acting in self-defense and really contributed to start the violence in Kenosha—failed.

On Wednesday, the defense will continue to call witnesses, including Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse is the one who takes the stand.

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand as a witness in his own defense.