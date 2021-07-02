The decision to put a stop to the Bloody Sunday and Daniel Hegarty death prosecutions has been described as “devastating.”

The decision to drop charges against two former soldiers in connection with three killings during the Troubles has been hailed by nationalist MPs in Northern Ireland as “devastating” for the relatives of the victims.

The prosecution against Soldier F for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972 has been dropped by the Public Prosecution Service.

According to the PPS, the prosecution of another veteran, Soldier B, for the murder of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty in Derry in 1972 will also be dropped.

Sinn Fein’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill called it a “terrible day for justice.”

This is terrible news. It’s devastating for the relatives of Bloody Sunday and Daniel Hegarty, who have put their trust in procedure after process.

She tweeted, “We will continue to stand behind the Bloody Sunday and Hegarty families.”

Colum Eastwood, the SDLP leader and Foyle MP, said the decision was “bitterly upsetting” and raised questions about how families had been treated.

“This is horrible news,” Mr. Eastwood remarked.

“It’s heartbreaking for the families of the Bloody Sunday victims and Daniel Hegarty, who have put their trust in procedure after process only to be disappointed as they seek justice and accountability for their loved ones’ murders.

“It’s infuriating that these charges appear to have fallen apart because the British Army’s historical inquiry process was so flawed that the material gathered was deemed inadmissible.

“These families now find themselves in a situation where their loved ones were killed by members of the British Army, and their prosecutions have been halted due to the British Army’s actions.

“It’s completely unjust.”

“The Bloody Sunday Families and Daniel Hegarty’s family have lived through worse days than this,” Mr. Eastwood continued, “and they have marched on with dignity, decency, and pride.”

“The people of Derry have stood by them at every stage of their long journey toward justice; we are with them today and will be with them until the end.”

