The decision to join the NHS Nightingale hospital was a “very easy one” for the Afghanistan veteran.

Army veteran Sally Orange went through the doors of an NHS Nightingale hospital ten years after touching down in Afghanistan, sensing an opportunity to serve her country once more.

Ms Orange said it was a “very easy decision” to join the national coronavirus campaign after 22 years in the military.

The Royal Army Medical Corps veteran told the PA news agency on Armed Forces Day, “I think it’s probably the military mindset to say “wonderful, I’ve got an opportunity to serve my nation again.”

“It was an honor and a privilege to be a part of that collaborative national endeavor.

“It really brought the best out of people.”

Ms Orange, a retired Army major and physiotherapy officer who now lives in Salisbury, Wiltshire, was in charge of treating badly injured servicemen at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan.

Her mission at the NHS Nightingale hospital in London, where she was once again on the front lines, was to rehabilitate individuals who had got the virus, allowing them to return home after a protracted stay in the hospital.

With more than 5,000 personnel deployed, the armed services have played a crucial role in the Covid-19 epidemic, which has become the largest ever homeland military operation in peacetime.

However, according to SSAFA, the armed forces charity, 40% of the British population are unaware that the armed services have assisted in the fight against Covid-19, with 53% uninformed that the armed forces assisted with the UK’s vaccines.

“I don’t think it’s a case of the people not being appreciative or supporting them; I think it’s almost in the military’s mentality to simply get on with the job and not announce it,” Ms Orange, 47, added.

“I believe it is simply due to the military services’ modesty that the British public is unaware of it.”

“A thank you and a recognition goes a long way,” Ms Orange added, referring to Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

