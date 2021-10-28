The decision to close one of Merseyside’s oldest schools has been made.

Next week, the initial steps toward closing one of Merseyside’s oldest schools will be allowed.

The cabinet of Sefton Council will meet next Thursday to discuss plans to close S.t Teresa’s Catholic Infant School in Birkdale after 151 years.

It comes after years of dropping student numbers, accelerated by a particularly dismal Ofsted inspection in 2016. According to a report to cabinet, St. Teresa’s today has only 15 students on its rolls, with 75 spots available.

The meeting next week is expected to begin off a months-long closure process, which will include a series of public and staff meetings.

According to a timeline presented in the council report, the council might formally approve the closure decision next June, with the school closing in late August 2022.

According to council papers, students will be transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School, which is located close.

Despite repeated attempts to turn around the school’s fortunes, parents were told of the decision to close through a letter earlier in the autumn.

“The Governors have made this tough decision in the best interests of all our kids, their families, and the staff,” the letter stated.

“The school leadership and teachers are finding it extremely difficult to provide the highest quality education experience that the children deserve and that dedicated professionals like those at St. Teresa’s would wish to provide due to the current low pupil numbers and continued uncertainty about the school’s future.”

“Over time, the declining roll, compounded by the lack of any certainties concerning the school’s long-term future that could have provided the necessary motivation to prospective families seeking to commit to St. Teresa’s for their children, has resulted in an expanding budget deficit.”

“After considerable consideration, the Governors do not wish for this scenario to continue.

“While our exceptional students continue to work hard and do their best, they do so against a backdrop of genuine parental anxieties about the school’s future, rising staff anxiety, and no clear timetable for when appropriate authorities will make judgments.”

“Summary ends.” St Teresa’s was assessed as “inadequate” by Ofsted un.