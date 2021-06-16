The decision to cease lockdown relaxing has been described as “devastating” by the theatre’s CEO.

The top executive of a famous rural theatre has warned that the government’s decision to leave lockdown limits in place will have “devastating” consequences.

The “uncertainty” generated by the change in plans, according to Paul Woolf, chief executive of the Kings Theatre in Southsea, Hampshire, renders it “impossible” to put on commercially viable theatre shows.

He cautioned that if limitations are not lifted, many more artists businesses will go out of business because to social distance regulations.

Mr Woolf stated that the first productions at the Kings Theatre would begin in late August, but that he believes the Government’s advice means that many people will be unable to return to normal life, including purchasing theatre tickets.

“It continues the disastrous effect that this whole process has had, it generates another month of uncertainty, which builds up in people, it generates a level of unpreparedness to go out more and connect with the theatre,” Mr Woolf told the PA news agency.

“Technically, we are allowed to open, but because of the uncertainty created by the government, producers are unable to produce the shows that we would normally bring to the theatre, and the shows we are producing ourselves have been put on hold because we cannot guarantee that the investment we make in those shows will be matched by ticket buyers.

“At the moment, social distancing has a significant influence; this theatre has a capacity of between 1,300 and 1,400 people, but on a social distant basis, that capacity is cut to 425, and it is extremely difficult, if not impossible, to generate money at that level.”

“I would like the Government to put an end to the uncertain merry-go-round that we are all on; it appears that some individuals enjoy being on it, but the majority do not; we need certainty, clarity, and we need to halt this bounce from science to data to policy to government to politics,” he stated.

“The theatre industry, as well as the arts and entertainment industries, are in dire straits and are unable to organize themselves, let alone formulate a plan, for. (This is a brief piece.)