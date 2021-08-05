The decision to build new flats has been described as “dangerous and perplexing.”

A Merseyside council has described a government decision to permit new houses as “dangerous and perplexing.”

The Planning Inspectorate overruled Sefton Council’s decision to deny plans for 39 flats on Church Road, which had been rejected by the council’s own planning department.

It means that the applicants, Penny Lane Builders, can now move on with their plans to construct a complex on the former Central Buildings site.

When the plans were denied last year, the council noted “an inappropriate level of private amenity space.”

Despite the developer saying that “every effort” had been made to create more private space, the developer was unsuccessful.

“Given the urban character of the site, we have been unable to deliver the required amenity areas as indicated under the Local Council’s guidance,” Penny Lane Builders wrote in its proposal to the council.

Despite an appeal to the city council, the plans were denied in November.

The council has written a scathing letter to the government, criticizing the decision to allow the apartments to be erected, after the decision of the Planning Inspectorate to overturn that decision.

Cllr Daren Veidman, cabinet member for planning and building control at Sefton Council, said he was “stunned” by the council’s decision.

“It’s perplexing to deny inhabitants a right to private outdoor space in any development, and we’re astonished that the Planning Inspectorate rejected our concerns,” he said.

“We have written to the Planning Inspectorate to express our deep dissatisfaction with this decision, and we will continue to approach any future similar applications with the safety and security of our communities in mind.”

The Planning Inspectorate claimed in its judgement that residents of the development will be able to grow plants indoors or stroll to a “nearby” park to compensate for the lack of outdoor space.

Due to the lack of an outside drying area, residents will be forced to utilize tumble dryers provided by the building.

Derek McKenzie, Sefton Council’s chief planning officer, criticized the inspectorate’s “blithe acceptance” of the developer’s position on those components of the design. “The summary has come to an end.”