The decision to allow the Stonehenge road tunnel proposal was deemed “illegal” by the High Court.

The Transport Secretary’s decision to sanction a contentious project that involves a tunnel near Stonehenge is illegal, according to the High Court, since he disagreed with his expert panel and had no “sufficient evidential foundation.”

Save Stonehenge World Heritage Site (SSWHS) is appealing Grant Shapps’ decision to approve a £1.7 billion project to rehabilitate eight miles of the A303, including the two-mile tunnel.

Despite Planning Inspectorate experts’ caution that it would create “permanent, irreparable harm” to the Unesco World Heritage Site in Wiltshire, the permission was granted in November.

On Wednesday, Mr Justice Holgate opened a three-day hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London before Mr Justice Holgate.

“The Secretary of State disagreed with the judgement of his expert panel, without – unlawfully – any sufficient evidential basis for doing so,” David Wolfe QC, attorney for the SSWHS group, said in his skeleton argument.

“This occurred in part because the Secretary of State misinterpreted Historic England’s guidance.

“In any case, the Secretary of State’s reasons for rejecting his expert panel’s advice were illegally weak and unintelligible.”

The project would significantly and permanently undermine the integrity and authenticity of the site, which includes the stone circle and the wider archaeology-rich environment, according to a panel of professional inspectors.

Permanent, irreversible harm, vital to the site’s high universal value or why it is internationally important, will occur, officials wrote in a report to Mr Shapps, “affecting not only our own, but future generations.”

Mr Shapps’ approach to the World Heritage Convention, according to SSWHS, was unlawful since he did not fully examine the damage that would be done to a number of prehistoric sites and antique artifacts.

However, the defendant’s skeleton argument stated that SSWHS’s claim was “unarguable” and that the case should be dismissed.

“In summary, the defendant contends that permission should be denied, or the action should be dismissed,” it continued.

“None, despite the claimant’s pleadings’ convoluted complexity and skeleton argument. (This is a brief piece.)