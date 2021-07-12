The decision on the Euro 2020 bank holiday will be made immediately after England’s loss to Italy in the final.

Despite the Three Lions’ defeat in the final to Italy, England fans are hoping for an extra bank holiday to commemorate the team’s achievements at Euro 2020.

Italy won their second European Championship when Gareth Southgate’s side missed three penalties in the shootout at Wembley.

In the run-up to the game, there had been anticipation that the government might provide an extra bank holiday to commemorate an England victory. And some are still hoping for an extra day off on the way, as England has gone further in this competition than they have ever gone before, reaching their first major final in 55 years.

Despite the fact that the petition was only established a few days ago, it already has over 360,000 signatures. Some thought that the extra day could have been given today, but a date closer to the August bank holiday had also been proposed.

“Sunday 8pm is a tough time for families to plan to be together for the event – knowing we have an additional day off the next day would considerably help this,” said the petition, which was established up on the government website by Lee Jones.

“In addition, a historic victory should be commemorated. The victorious team would be required to parade the trophy, and a bank holiday would be an ideal time to do so. Also, English people would naturally want to keep celebrating their victory, providing a much-needed opportunity for the retail and leisure industries to make up for lost revenue.”

Boris Johnson is expected to make a decision on a four-day weekend in August very shortly, according to reports.

“Can’t believe a bank holiday was decided on penalties,” one England fan wrote online after the match.

“Did we ever figure out whether tomorrow is a Bank Holiday or not?” one joked. “I’m pleading for a nation…”

