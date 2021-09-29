The decision on licenses for vessels to operate in UK waters has enraged the French.

After only 12 fishing licenses for small boats to operate in UK waters were granted out of 47 applications, the French government has responded angrily.

Following the judgment, the UK was accused of holding French fishing “hostage” and threatened with “retaliatory action.”

The potential of a fresh cross-channel fishing conflict arose after the UK, in accordance with the Brexit deal, issued licenses based on evidence of a boat’s track record of fishing in its territorial waters.

A total of 47 applications for boats under 12 meters in length to be able to operate in the UK’s territorial waters were received.

“The Government has awarded a substantial number of permits to EU vessels wishing to fish in our exclusive economic zone (12-200 nautical mile zone) and territorial sea this year,” a spokesman for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said (six-12 nautical mile zone).

“We took a sensible approach that was totally consistent with our commitments under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).

“EU vessels must produce documentation of a track record of fishing activities in those seas, as laid out in the TCA, in the 6-12nm zone.

“We have been evaluating applications for vessels under 12 meters in length to fish in this zone, and we are able to give licenses for 12 of the 47 applications based on the information available.”

The UK will continue to collaborate with the European Commission and French authorities, according to the statement, “and will evaluate any additional evidence presented to support the remaining license applications.”

“It is a new rejection of the British to apply the conditions of the Brexit agreement despite all the work done together,” France’s minister for the sea, Annick Girardin, was reported in Le Monde as saying.

“I simply have one goal in mind: to obtain final fishing licenses for our fishermen, as the agreement stipulates.

“The British must not hold French fishing hostage for political reasons.”

According to the Daily Telegraph, French minister for Europe Clement Beaune said, “We will not hesitate to take collective punitive action.”

“We understand and share our fishermen’s frustration.”

It’s the most recent escalation in the long-running Brexit squabbles about fishing rights.

In May, the Royal Navy despatched patrol warships to Jersey in response to demonstrations. “The summary has come to an end.”