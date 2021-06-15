The debut of the Wales-Northern Ireland ferry route came amid “very robust demand” for sailings.

From June 25, Stena Line will operate a weekend schedule between Holyhead and Belfast.

The eight-hour sailings will be operated by Stena Estrid, one of the company’s newest ships, and will carry a mix of freight and leisure traffic.

According to the business, this is due to “extremely strong demand” on Belfast routes to and from Liverpool and Cairnryan in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

For a car and driver, the Holyhead-Belfast sailings start at £130.

The services will be available till July 18.

“We are happy to be able to reveal specifics of our new temporary service between Holyhead and Belfast,” said Stena Line trade director Paul Grant.

“The much-anticipated summer travel rebound is underway, and current booking trends are extremely encouraging.

“The current travel restrictions between the United Kingdom and Ireland have resulted in a lot of unused travel demand, so hopefully the addition of this new route will help provide another option for people visiting friends, relatives, or taking a break, as well as being an attractive option for our freight customers.”