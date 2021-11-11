The death toll in Astroworld has risen to nine, and the family of Bharti Shahani is demanding justice.

After 22-year-old Bharti Shahani was pronounced dead on Thursday, the death toll from the Astroworld Festival in Houston has risen to nine, prompting calls for justice from her family.

During a press conference on Thursday, the family’s attorney, James Lassiter, said, “At 6:50 last night, Bharti Shahani lost her struggle from the awful, horrific injuries she got at the Astroworld Festival.”

Shahani, a Texas A&M University student, was previously hospitalized in critical condition after the concert.

“As a result, we have this disaster,” Lassiter added, accusing the concert of prioritizing profits before safety.

“No parent should ever have to go through what the Shahanis are experiencing right now. At any time, “Lassiter explained. “There was a callous disdain for human life on the part of these young people out there.” Shahani’s father, Bhagu “Sunny” Shahani, and attorney Mohammad Nabulsi, who is also representing the family, have both asked for justice.

“The task at hand is straightforward, as is the message we’re here to deliver. Bharti deserves justice. We want her family to receive justice. We want to make certain that those who choose profit over the protection of children and teenagers are held accountable for their callous disdain for life “During the press conference, Nabulsi stated.

“The only thing I’ll ask of Houstonians is that they make sure she gets justice,” Shahani’s father said.

“I don’t want this to happen to someone else’s daughter,” he continued.

“I just want to ask everyone, not only Houston, I feel like as a world, this is our obligation to make sure that we get justice for this,” Shahani’s sister, Namrata, said after her sister’s death.

She continued, “Things like this shouldn’t be occurring.”

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.