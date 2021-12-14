The death toll from the weekend tornado outbreak has risen to 88.

Tornadoes ripped over most of the Southeast last week, killing 88 people in the six states hardest hit.

Tornadoes blasted over Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee on Friday night and into Saturday morning, causing millions of dollars in damage in the off-season for tornadoes.

At least 74 people have died in Kentucky, including children, and more than 100 people have gone missing. In the remainder of the states, the death toll remained the same, with six people killed at an Amazon facility in Illinois. Tennessee has recorded four deaths, while Arkansas and Missouri have each reported two.

“The only thing that rivals this degree of destruction is the level of community and support that we’ve witnessed,” Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman told NBC.

Today, I met a young woman whose home had been completely destroyed by the storm. She put her two young boys in the bathtub as the tornado hit. The roof of the tub flew off, and the guys were hurled yards away in it.

They made it out alive.

Tonight, I’ll say a prayer of gratitude for them.

Etheria S. Hebb had a one-year-old boy and was a single mother.

Deandre S. Morrow was only 28 years old when he was killed.

They lived in my neighborhood. When they were forced to work during a tornado, Amazon’s avarice killed them.

May they be at ease. And may we be granted the justice they so richly deserve.

This video was shot from the cockpit of an airplane at 45,000 feet, looking down on the storm that created the tornado in Arkansas, Mayfield, Kentucky, and so many other places. The storm's cloud tops reached 47,000 feet. Since the news of the utter devastation became known, stories of valor, kindness, resilience, and even miracles have been recounted. Some of the tales are touching, while others are surprising, and many are bittersweet.

As the death toll is expected to grow, President Joe Biden plans to visit Kentucky next weekend. Because entire villages were devastated, the administration declared an emergency in the state and will provide millions in aid. There is also concern that COVID-19 cases in the targeted states would rise ahead of the previously anticipated holiday spike.

As of 8:30 p.m., 23,000 residents in Kentucky were without electricity.