The death toll from the tornado in Kentucky is expected to rise above 100, according to the governor.

“I can tell you from reports that I’ve gotten, I know we’ve lost more than 80 Kentuckians,” Beshear said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. That number is going to be in the hundreds.” Communities have been devastated by the extreme weather and disaster. Thousands of people were left without power, and many homes and structures collapsed on them. Rescuers are still looking for survivors.

“This is the deadliest tornado in our history.” “I believe it will be the longest and deadliest tornado outbreak in American history,” he predicted.

When addressing the devastation, Beshear became teary-eyed.

He said, “I’ve got towns that are just gone – that are just gone.” “Half of my father’s hometown has been destroyed. It’s difficult to put into words. I get that people can see the visuals, but in some of these locations, they go for 12 blocks or more. And it will take some time. You suppose you go door-to-door checking on individuals to see whether they’re all right? There are no doors in this room. The question is whether or not someone is buried beneath the wreckage of tens of thousands of structures. I mean, it’s a disaster.” Multiple tornadoes impacted Kentucky, but one of them stuck on the ground for more than 227 miles, according to Beshear.

Tornadoes wreaked destruction in other states as well. According to the Associated Press, six persons were murdered in Illinois, four in Tennessee, and two each in Missouri and Arkansas.

Some of the heaviest damage occurred at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky. When the tornadoes hit, about 110 people were working inside. 40 individuals have been rescued from the rubble, according to Beshear.

Mayfield, a hamlet of approximately 10,000 people, suffered some of the heaviest damage from the Kentucky tornado. When a tornado slammed across the neighborhood, at least 110 people were huddled inside a candle business. "It'll be a miracle if they get anyone else out of that candle factory," Beshear added. "It's now 15 feet deep in steel, with automobiles piled on top of the roof." It's a challenge. Our rescuers, on the other hand, are incredible. They put themselves in jeopardy by working through the night while it was happening. Throughout the entire day yesterday."