The death toll from the Miami building collapse has risen to 18 as two additional dead have been discovered.

Officials say two additional victims have been discovered in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building near Miami, bringing the total death toll to 18.

At a press conference, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the news, noting that two of the victims were children.

Officials verified four more dead earlier on Tuesday, bringing the total to six, the greatest one-day death toll thus far.

According to Ms Cava, there are 147 residents who have gone missing.

Since the collapse on Thursday, June 24, no one has been recovered alive.