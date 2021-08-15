The death toll from the Haiti earthquake is rapidly rising as mudslides from Tropical Storm Grace are feared.

As the death toll from a massive earthquake off Haiti’s coast rises by the hundreds, officials fear that impending Tropical Storm Grace may bring mudslides, heavy rains, and more havoc to the island nation this week.

According to a report released Sunday by Haiti’s Office of Civil Protection, at least 724 people have died and 2,800 have gone missing. Rescuers are still looking for lives under mountains of wreckage from collapsed homes, hotels, and other structures, according to the report.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Ariel Henry issued a one-month state of emergency, citing the near-total destruction of some villages.

The epicenter of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake was 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the USGS, and it created landslides that hindered rescue attempts in two of the hardest-hit areas. The quake was so powerful that it was felt in neighboring nations, and hospitals all around Haiti are now swamped with injured patients.

However, authorities fear that the situation will deteriorate this week as a result of Tropical Storm Grace, as the country continues to anxiously hunt for more survivors. The storm is predicted to approach Haiti on Monday, bringing torrential rain, flooding, and strong gusts, as well as mudslides, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane will now pass directly over the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Cuba before continuing north toward the United States’ Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center said on Saturday that the storm is being “closely monitored” as it approaches Hispaniola, the island that includes both Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

According to Robbie Berg, a hurricane expert at the center, the earthquake might enhance the risk of mudslides in Haiti.

According to the New York Times, “it could have displaced part of the ground and soil, which could make mudslides more common.”

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Fred dropped heavy rains on Haiti on Wednesday, only days before the earthquake, knocking out power to many homes. Natural disasters are common in the impoverished country, which has been battered by major hurricanes and earthquakes in the past.

In 2010, a major earthquake of a magnitude of 7.0 devastated Haiti, killing an estimated 300,000 people and displacing over 1 million others. One of the quakes was that one. This is a condensed version of the information.