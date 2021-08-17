The death toll from the earthquake in Haiti is approaching 2,000.

Just as a tropical storm delivered high winds and heavy rainfall to the Caribbean island, officials in Haiti raised the death toll from a violent weekend earthquake to 1,941.

The number of those injured has also increased to 9,900, according to the Civil Protection Agency.

The destruction is concentrated in the country’s southwest, where hospitals are overburdened and families have lost their homes and loved ones.

Meanwhile, heavy rain from Tropical Storm Grace halted the government’s reaction to the devastating quake, fueling resentment and frustration among the thousands of people who were displaced.

Grace pounded south-western Haiti, which was severely impacted by the earthquake on Saturday, and officials warned that certain places may receive up to 15 inches of rain before the storm passed.

Rain poured in the earthquake-damaged city of Les Caves and in the capital, Port-au-Prince, on a sporadic basis.