The death toll from the building collapse in Florida has risen to nine.

As search-and-rescue efforts continue, the death toll from the collapse of a Florida beachside apartment building has grown to nine, according to a local official.

On Sunday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that one person had died in the hospital and that officials had recovered four more bodies from the debris.

Hundreds of rescue personnel remained on the large pile of wreckage on Friday, searching for survivors among the more than 150 people still missing after a building collapsed in Surfside on Thursday.

The mayor stated that four of the dead had been identified and their relatives had been notified.

Authorities and loved ones fear that the death toll will grow significantly in the days following the collapse.

At Champlain Towers South, rotating teams of rescuers employed heavy machinery and power tools to clear the rubble from the top and tunnel in from below.

Mayor Charles Burkett of Surfside wanted to reassure families that rescuers were working around the clock.

He told ABC’s This Week, “Nothing else on our minds, with the one purpose of getting their family members out of that rubble.”

“Not today, tomorrow, or the next day, we’re not going to stop doing it. We’ll keep going until everyone has left.”

Mr Burkett said a city inspector conducted a cursory inspection of the adjoining Champlain Towers North and Champlain Towers East buildings but found “nothing unusual.”

The announcement came when the city of Surfside revealed a series of documents showing that the Champlain Towers South building, which was erected in 1981, had “severe structural deterioration” to a concrete slab beneath its pool deck that required costly repairs.

According to additional data, the projected cost of the repairs would be more than $9 million (£6.5 million). More than 3.8 million US dollars (£2.7 million) was spent on garage, entrance, and pool restoration, as well as approximately 3.2 million US dollars (£2.3 million) on exterior facade repairs.

While officials have yet to ascertain the reason of the early Thursday morning collapse, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. (This is a brief piece.)