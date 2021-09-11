The death toll from Hurricane Ida has risen to two when two bodies were discovered in New Jersey.

When Hurricane Ida made landfall last month, it wreaked havoc and killed a number of people. The death toll from the Category 4 storm increased to two on Friday when two bodies were discovered in New Jersey and identified.

The bodies discovered in the Passaic River on Wednesday and Thursday were identified as Seton Hall University students Nidhi Rana, 18, and Ayush Rana, 21 by state regional medical examiner Hector C. Lora.

“This year, they were both our prom king and queen… Lora described them as “avid tennis players and members of neighborhood and school clubs.”

Throughout the week, a hunt for three people who had gone missing had been underway. A dozen boats were involved in the search, which was aided by the state police aviation unit.

The students were last seen attempting to flee their vehicle, which had become overpowered amid Hurricane Ida’s flooding and had been swept away into a drain that led to the Passaic River.

Nidhi’s body was discovered in the ocean near Kearny on Wednesday. Ayush’s body, on the other hand, was recovered near the Newark border on Thursday.

Donna Lamagro, 56, is the third person reported missing after being swept away while attempting a rescue.

Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey has already requested federal assistance to help the state recover from the storm’s damage.

During an appearance on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Murphy remarked, “We experienced rain in many places in two or three hours that was similar to what they regularly get in a month or two.”

“Unfortunately, we believe this is part of what we will be confronting in the future, with more frequency and intensity.”

Hurricane Ida has claimed the lives of 54 people in the Northeast and 29 in New Jersey.