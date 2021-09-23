The death penalty inmate’s murder conviction was overturned after the prosecutor was discovered to be working for the judge.

According to the Associated Press, Texas’ highest criminal court overturned a death row inmate’s capital murder conviction on Wednesday after learning that one of the prosecutors in the 2003 trial was clerking for the judge presiding over the case.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals decided that the quid pro quo between Midland County State District Judge John Hyde and then-Prosecutor Weldon Petty violated Clinton Young’s right to a fair trial.

Young was condemned to death for shooting a man during a drug-related crime spree in Texas in 2001. Despite the fact that the judge died in 2012, Midland County prosecutors discovered a paid agreement between Hyde and Petty, who was also employed by another district judge.

The court ruled that “judicial and prosecutorial misconduct, in the form of an unreported employment relationship between the trial judge and the prosecutor appearing before him, tainted [the]entire proceeding from the beginning.” “As a result, there is little reason to believe that the processes or the conclusion of [Young’s] trial will be fair.”

As a prosecutor, Petty would oppose defense motions while also crafting rejection recommendations for judges to approve, according to the appeals court. Petty authored legal petitions submitted during the trial and occasionally participated in oral arguments as part of the legal team prosecuting Young.

Outside of his formal duties, Petty had a side deal with Hyde to do “legal work” as a court clerk. The appeals court observed that it paid him an additional $9,000 over the course of Young’s initial indictment, trial, and post-conviction appeals, which Petty handled both as prosecutor and as clerk for the judge.

Under the terms of his original indictment, the appeals court ordered Young to be removed from execution row and returned to Midland County jail.

District Attorney Laura Nodolf, who was elected in 2016 and later learned of the paid deal between the prosecutor and the judge, said her office will no longer be involved in Young’s case or any decision on whether to retry him.

If Mr. Young is retried, it must be on the cleanest possible slate, according to Nodolf. “Taking a step back and letting another office look at the case would be the most ethical thing for us to do.”

