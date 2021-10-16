The death of Sir David Amess, an MP, was deemed a terror incident by party leaders.

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer have laid flowers for unfortunate Tory MP Sir David Amess.

After the second tragic attack on an MP in six years, the Prime Minister and Labour leader stood side by side in sadness.

The heads of the parties paid a visit to the church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where the 69-year-old Tory MP was stabbed to death the day before.

After Home Secretary Priti Patel ordered a rapid review, it's believed that MPs will be called by the end of the day with new security advice from their local police forces.

The decision comes after authorities deemed Sir David’s death a terrorist event.

The Met said in a statement that the incident had been formally labeled terrorist by Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon.

Counter-terrorism authorities are leading the probe, which includes searches of two residences.

According to the force, the preliminary inquiry found “a potential motivation tied to Islamist extremism.”

According to the Mirror, some MPs have been instructed to report any constituency surgery events to the police, while others have been told to cancel them entirely.

In the long run, the Home Secretary wants to make security advice more consistent throughout the country. Following the 2016 murder of Jo Cox, MPs had to install new panic buttons and CCTV.

Outside Belfairs Methodist Church, where Sir David died yesterday, the PM and Mr Starmer were joined by Commons Speaker Sir Linsday Hoyle and Ms Patel, who laid floral wreaths and stood briefly in quiet.

A 25-year-old male was arrested at the site and is being held at an Essex police station on suspicion of murder.

The individual is believed to be a British national with Somali ancestry, according to official sources.

The police believe the man acted alone and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the event at this time, but they are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the occurrence.