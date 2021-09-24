The death of Michael K. Williams was ruled an accident, although fentanyl was found in his system, according to the medical examiner.

Actor Michael K. Williams died after an overdose of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, according to the chief medical examiner’s office in New York City. The cause of death was determined to be unintentional.

The medical examiner stated that it would not comment further on the case.

After Willliams was discovered dead in New York on September 6, authorities looked into his death as a probable narcotics overdose.

Officials claimed he was found unconscious in his residence in Brookyn’s Williamsburg section by a family member conducting a welfare check when his death was revealed.

NYPD police told local news station WNBC that narcotics paraphernalia was located in Williams’ residence, according to WNBC.

Williams rose to prominence on HBO’s The Wire, where he played Omar Little. He has acted in films such as The Road, 12 Years a Slave, Inherent Vice, and Motherless Brooklyn, alongside Steve Buscemi on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire.

His final television appearance was in the HBO horror series Lovecraft Country in 2020, for which he received an Emmy nomination. Williams was also nominated for Emmys for HBO’s Bessie and The Night Of, as well as a production nomination for Raised in the System.

At the time of his death, Williams was 54 years old.