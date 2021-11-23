The death of Malcolm X’s daughter does not appear to be suspicious, according to the NYPD.

On Monday, Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights leader Malcolm X, was discovered dead in her New York City apartment.

Officers from the New York City Police Department (NYPD) were summoned to Shabazz’s Brooklyn residence at 4:40 p.m. after her daughter discovered her unresponsive, according to an NYPD spokesperson. The city’s medical examiner arrived at the site and determined that the death was not suspicious, while police discovered no evidence of foul play.

At the time of publication, the cause of Shabazz’s death was unknown. Her killing came just days after two men, Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam, were found not guilty in the assassination of Malcolm X. Both men were found guilty of murdering Mujahid Abdul Halim, a civil rights advocate, in 1966.

During a speech on February 21, 1965, Halim admitted to shooting Malcom X, but said that Aziz and Islam were not engaged. Aziz was released on parole in 1985. After being released in 1987, Islam died in 2009. In 2010, Halim was granted parole.

According to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., a re-investigation into the assassination of Malcolm X proved that Aziz and Islam were not involved.

Last week, Vance told the court that “there is only one ultimate conclusion: Mr. Aziz and Mr. Islam were unfairly convicted of this crime,” while apologizing for “severe, intolerable violations of law and the public trust” by law enforcement.

Malcolm X was assassinated after seceding from the Nation of Islam, a Black nationalist Muslim organization. He earned the wrath of certain Nation members after beginning to modify his views on separatism and championing the possibility of racial unity. The group included all three persons convicted of his murder.

The inquiry revealed that police and the FBI had withheld information concerning their lack of involvement in Malcolm X’s death as part of a plan to destabilize the Black civil rights movement, according to attorneys representing Aziz and the family of Islam.

In the decade leading up to her death, Shabazz, who was born around seven months after Malcolm X was assassinated, had multiple run-ins with the law. She was arrested alongside her daughter in 2011 after pleading guilty to taking the identity of an elderly woman.