The death of Elijah McClain has prompted an announcement from Colorado’s Attorney General.

Attorney General Phil Weiser will make a declaration on Wednesday about the grand jury investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died in 2019 after being put in a police chokehold and given a powerful sedative.

The press conference is slated to begin at 12 p.m. ET in Denver.

Following the assassination of George Floyd, McClain’s name was widely distributed during huge rallies against police brutality and racial inequality in 2020. According to the New York Times, the 23-year-old massage therapist was going home from a convenience shop when cops stopped him after someone called 911 to complain that McClain “looked shady.”

While in the chokehold, the 23-year-old vomited several times and pleaded with the officers for his life, according to body camera footage. When paramedics got on the scene, they administered ketamine to him. McClain died a few days later after going into cardiac arrest while being transported to the hospital.

In 2020, Colorado Governor Jared Polis authorized Weiser to launch a fresh criminal inquiry into McClain’s death during racial justice protests, and in January 2021, Weiser confirmed that the investigation had commenced.

In 2019, a district attorney declined to charge the cops involved, citing the autopsy’s inability to pinpoint a cause of death for McClain.

