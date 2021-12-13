The death of college student Nathan Valencia at a charity fight has prompted the creation of a new law known as ‘Nathan’s Law.’

Following the death of 20-year-old Nathan Valencia at a University of Nevada Las Vegas fraternity fundraiser last month, the Nevada Athletic Commission unanimously approved a regulation giving it power over unarmed charity fights.

Valencia died of head injuries following a “Fight Night” event hosted by UNLV fraternity Kappa Sigma on November 19, which had been organizing similar events for at least the preceding ten years with no oversight from the commission.

The ruling was called “Nathan’s Law” by the commission’s chairman, Stephen J. Cloobeck. The rule is “warranted and necessary,” he said. The rule would mandate the presence of medical personnel at all such fights, as well as give the commission control over issues like referee standards, insurance, promotion, permits, and weigh-ins.

“We are the ones in charge.” Cloobeck stated, “We’re establishing the bar.” “I’m hoping that everyone will follow.” The original commission’s prohibition on unarmed conflict did not apply to activities involving students from schools, universities, colleges, and other groups affiliated with them. For a charity fight, the rule now requires written approval.

This rule, according to Commissioner Anthony Marnell, is necessary to “get this message… out there.”

“It’s alarming and disheartening that certain entities find unarmed conflict amusing and… entertaining,” Marnell added. “I don’t think people comprehend what this is, how hazardous it is, and it’s not suitable in any manner unless it’s supervised, regulated, and approved by people who know what they’re doing.” In response to an inquiry from Marnell, Edward Magaw, senior deputy state attorney general, stated the Athletic Commission rule can be enforced by state and district attorneys, including through the filing of criminal charges.

Cloobeck played an audio recording of a 911 call dispatching paramedics to the Sahara Event Center off-campus location where Valencia fell, as well as a video of hospital workers honoring Valencia for his organ donation after his death on November 23.

UNLV and its national organization have suspended Kappa Sigma, UNLV’s oldest fraternity, pending investigations.

Valencia’s family praised the commission’s decision and urged state lawmakers to “adopt comparable legislation to permanently fix the loophole exempting colleges from the Athletic Commission’s monitoring,” according to their attorneys.

The Athletic Commission did not have regulatory power over Kappa Sigma Fight Night, but it does not mean UNLV, the Kappa, did not have it. This is a condensed version of the information.