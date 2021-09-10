The death of a woman discovered in a canal is being treated as “unexplained.”

“At around 7 a.m. on Thursday 9 September, officers were alerted to complaints of concerns for the safety of a person near South Pier, Ellesmere Port,” a Cheshire police spokeswoman stated.

“Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman’s body in the Manchester Ship Canal.

“Formal identification is still pending, although it is thought to be a local woman in her 50s. The woman’s relatives have been notified.

“Enquiries into the occurrence are ongoing, and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

“Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact Cheshire Police on 101 and quote incident number IML 1080648.”