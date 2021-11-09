The Death of a Toddler is a “Sad Reality” Defunding the Police Movement Is a Priority for the Oakland Union.

The “rising homicide toll” in Oakland, according to a California police union, is tied to the anti-police movement.

In a statement posted on its website, the Oakland Police Officers’ Association (OPOA) said a recent mass shooting and the death of a toddler who was shot to death were reminders of the city’s “sad reality.”

In a statement, OPOA President Barry Donelan said, “Oakland’s tragic reality has become back-to-back violent tragedies.” “This reality was established by the city council’s “defund the cops” majority, which has abandoned Oakland’s public safety.” The OPOA referenced the city’s most recent crime data, which covered the first week of November. More than 5,500 violent offenses have been reported so far in 2021, according to the Oakland Police Department, including homicide, aggravated assault, rape, and robbery, with 119 of them being homicides. The number of killings reported this year is higher than those reported last year at this time.

According to the OPOA, the city’s police department employs 681 employees, which is “the lowest since 2014.” The Oakland Police Officers Association (OPOA) blamed the city’s “defunded and declining” police force on the Oakland City Council’s decision to freeze 55 present officer posts and another 100 for 2022.

“Despite being ridiculed and receiving no help from Oakland’s ‘defund the police’ majority city council,” the group claimed, “Oakland’s stretched police officers continue to work hard, recovering firearm #1,000 for the year and working to curb the bloodshed.”

According to KRON 4 in San Francisco, the toddler alluded to by the OPOA in their statement has been identified as Jasper Wu. Local media sites reported that investigators suspect the boy, who was in a vehicle at the time of his shooting, was caught in the crossfire during a shootout on Saturday.

In a Monday post, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf described the toddler’s death as “as heartbreaking and as horrible as it gets.”

“As a mother and a mayor, I’m horrified by the entirety of human loss and anguish inflicted by gun violence in our society,” she wrote, encouraging anybody with information to call the California Highway Patrol.

In an OPOA statement, Donelan stated that recent polling was "no surprise."