The death of a New York City inmate brings the total number of inmates killed in 2016 to 15, as the jail system grapples with a slew of issues.

Boatwright, 28, was brought to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan on Thursday for a medical condition, according to the city’s Department of Correction. He was pronounced dead shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Friday, according to officials.

Corrections Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said in a statement that Boatwright’s death was “unfortunate.” “is a terrible loss that comes at the conclusion of a trying year. My heartfelt condolences to Mr. Boatwright’s family.” Boatwright was arrested on counts of sexual abuse and was detained on Nov. 12. According to court records, he was scheduled to appear in court on Monday and was also scheduled to be sentenced in a 2013 case, both in Brooklyn.

More information will be released after the inquiry is completed, according to officials.

According to The Associated Press, the New York City jail system ran into difficulties earlier this year when Democratic members of the city’s Congressional delegation called for a civil rights inquiry of its jail in a letter to President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The delegates told the Associated Press that “we cannot continue to allow Rikers Island to deteriorate to the point that it is no longer a safe place for people in custody or those who serve in the facilities.”

According to the Associated Press, an emergency conference call was held that same month to discuss the matter. The Rikers Island jail complex is “obviously in a condition of danger and disaster,” according to US District Judge Laura Swain. According to the Associated Press, lawyer Mary Lynne Werlwas, the director of the Legal Aid Society’s Prisoners’ Rights Project, stated the issue “is an urgent matter of life and death that requires resolution now.” During the coronavirus epidemic, the city’s jail system, which has been plagued by years of neglect, has fallen into chaos, with an increase in inmate fatalities, violence, self-harm, and staff absences.

According to the Department of Correction, seven inmates died in 2020, three in 2019, eight in 2018, and six in 2017.

At least one man died this year shortly after being granted compassionate release from prison. Another was extinguished. This is a condensed version of the information.