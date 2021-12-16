The death of a ‘lovely’ and ‘kind’ mother of ten has prompted a deluge of tributes.

Messages of condolences have poured in for a “lovely” and “kind” mother of ten who died of covid.

When Sharon Winsper of Seaforth first became ill in October, she assumed she had a terrible cold.

Sharon was transported to Aintree Hospital after struggling to breathe and testing positive for Covid-19. She was thrown into a coma.

Kerry Read, her mother’s daughter, claimed her mother appeared to be on the mend until she contracted an infection and pneumonia, and her condition “deteriorated overnight.”

Sharon passed away on December 9th, surrounded by her family.

Terry, 35, Kerry, 32, Louise, 30, Sarah, 29, Kevin, 27, Melissa, 21, James, 20, Crystal, 19, and Angelica, 17, are among her 10 children.

Readers of The Washington Newsday have paid tribute to the “fun-loving” mother.

“Such a gorgeous, loving, and kind lady,” Jen Griffiths said. I was shocked to learn of her death. “I’m thinking of Sharon and her family.” “She was a nice kind-hearted lady thinking of her family,” Louise Bretland said. “This is very awful,” Michelle Martin added. Sharon was a beautiful woman. At this awful occasion, our thoughts are with her family.” “RIP Sharon, you will be missed by many, such a wonderful sincere and brilliant lady,” Debbie Brigden remarked.

“Thinking of you all, Sharon was a beautiful woman, used to talk to her regularly before I moved out of the street,” Samantha Rotheram added.

Many others also expressed their sympathies to Sharon’s family.

“Thinking about all the family I know Sharon and she was a beautiful lady,” Nicky Lawless said.

“It’s so sad,” Jean Stonier added. “My heartfelt condolences go out to everyone of your family and friends.” “Genuinely nice woman who always had time for you,” Laika Matthews stated. Her death astounded me. Her family is in our thoughts and prayers.” Sharon relocated to Merseyside from Birmingham ten years ago to be closer to the sea.

“She adored the beach,” her daughter Kerry told The Washington Newsday. She desired to be near the water, and she felt it would be a good idea for the children to be able to go to the beach anytime they pleased.

"She'd.