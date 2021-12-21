The death of a guy in a block of flats was ruled ‘not suspicious.’

The death of a man whose body was discovered at a block of apartments over the weekend has been ruled out as suspicious.

At 5.30 a.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the incident in Feltwood Close, West Derby.

At the scene, a man in his 40s was pronounced deceased. Until yesterday (Monday) lunchtime, there was a police presence at the block of flats, with forensics officers checking the area.

Two men, ages 30 and 26, and a 20-year-old woman from Liverpool were arrested and sent to a Merseyside police station for questioning on suspicion of murder.

Today, a police spokesperson stated: “The death of a man in his 40s in Feltwood Close on Sunday 19 December is not being investigated as suspicious, according to Merseyside Police.

“The three people arrested in connection with his death, aged 30, 26, and 20, have already been released with no further action taken.

“For the coroner, a file will be made.”

Neighbors characterized the deceased as “a kind, easy-going dude” and “a gentle man” who many took the time to get to know.

