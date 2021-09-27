The death of a 39-year-old lady has left the entire neighborhood ‘broken.’

After the death of a 39-year-old lady, the “whole of Netherton” is stated to be “broken.”

Lindsey Kinnear passed away on Saturday after several weeks in the hospital.

Lindsey is thought to have had a stroke after contracting Covid-19.

On Friday, September 10, a fundraising website was set up, and a post on the page yesterday (Sunday) states, “It’s with a heavy heart that I write this, regrettably Lindsey lost her heroic struggle yesterday morning.”

“Everyone in the family and friends is obviously heartbroken.

“Lindsey will be sadly missed by so many; wherever she went, she brightened up the room.

“Gary has asked me to express his gratitude to each and every one of you for your incredible generosity. Linds, may you rest in peace.”

Following the loss of the much-loved mother, social media has been swamped with tributes.

“Such a sweet beautiful soul who so very clearly played a significant part in so many hearts around Netherton,” Jennie Bailey commented.

Lindsey was described by Thomas James as “evidence that angels walk the earth as well.”

“You’ll be missed forever,” Nikkie Langley said. It’s heartbreaking to hear this. “I’m thinking of you all, it’s been just devastating.”

” The entirety of Netherton is broken,” Jenna Harris wrote. [Lindsey] was always willing to go above and beyond to assist others.

“Rest in peace, Lins; you were taken far too soon.” I’m thinking of Lins’ entire family, as well as everyone who knew him. “Brighten up, kid.”

Lindsey was “such a major part” of the community, according to a statement on the L30 community centre’s Facebook page.

“There are so many words that might define her, kind, loving, helpful, always smiling, always full of fun…” says one part of the post.

But most importantly, she was everyone’s friend, and she brightened every place she entered.

“There are no words to express how dearly Lindsey will be missed by all of us.”