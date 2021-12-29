The death of a 23-year-old man retrieved from Walton Hall Park Lake is being investigated as “unexplained.”

A 23-year-old male was recovered from the water at Walton Hall Park and given CPR, according to police.

On Sunday, December 26, about 8.58 a.m., the guy was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A Merseyside police spokesperson said this morning that a post mortem is still being conducted to determine the man’s cause of death.

As a result, his death is being considered as unexplained, and investigations are continuing.

Members of the public, including some who live near the park, have expressed their sorrow at the tragedy.

According to Tracy Perry, “This morning, I heard a helicopter and wondered what had happened. So depressing.” “How terribly terrible thoughts with this man’s family and friends,” Ann Mannion says. “It makes me so sad thinking about this poor man’s family and friends,” Lynne Morgan said. Paula Nuttall expressed her thoughts as follows: “It’s unfortunate that it’s so close to our home. He was thinking of his entire family.” “At this awful time, I’m thinking of his family,” Sharon Shazza Bond says. “It’s very awful that there’s this rip to the man thinking of his family at this sad moment,” Paula Rance remarked. Police are conducting witness and CCTV investigations and have asked anyone with information about what happened to call 101 or contact police through Twitter (@MerPolCC).