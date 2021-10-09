The DEA’s leadership is chastised in an Inspector General report for failing to supervise foreign partners.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s leadership was chastised in a report released this summer by the inspector general for failing to manage international partners.

The audit stated that the DEA’s “Sensitive Investigative Unit” program, or SIU, which is supposed to train foreign operators, was not given enough control, and it chastised the agency for failing to learn from a number of high-profile disasters.

An SIU unit in Mexico was the target of congressional inquiries in the United States after accusations that a drug cartel slaughtered scores of civilians in 2011 as a result of a leak from the vetted unit. A commander from the same unit was prosecuted in the United States in 2020 with accepting bribes from drug traffickers in exchange for protection.

Last year, a former DEA agent who worked in Colombia’s approved units pled guilty to 19 counts of conspiring to launder millions of dollars from DEA-controlled accounts. The inspector general discovered that two SIU members accompanied DEA agents to “sex parties” with prostitutes organized by cartels.

The audit also discovered that the DEA made minimal effort to investigate leaks after each high-profile scandal, frequently deferring to local authorities.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Captain Juan Pablo Mosquera worked his way up through the Colombian national police ranks for years, garnering praise from his superiors on his path to become the trusted supervisor of a team that collaborated closely with US anti-narcotics agents.

He now faces up to 20 years in prison in the United States for allegedly betraying the DEA to the same drug criminals they were battling with.

His arrest in 2018 and subsequent extradition to the United States, which was previously unknown, is another another blemish on an exclusive DEA program to train and support foreign law enforcement that has been repeatedly thwarted by corrupt officers and dangerous leaks.

The rare indictment of a once-prominent US ally comes following a report released this summer by a US government watchdog criticizing the DEA’s leadership in Washington for failing to manage its foreign law enforcement partners despite a number of high-profile crises.

Mike Vigil, the DEA’s former chief of international operations, said, “The DEA needs to be more careful of the operations that it conducts in other nations since corruption is so pervasive.”

Mosquera faces two charges in federal court in Miami on October 13th. This is a condensed version of the information.