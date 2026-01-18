The Deadly Githeri: 10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Poisonous Meal in Naivasha

A tragic incident in Naivasha’s Kayole estate has drawn attention to food safety concerns in Kenya’s informal settlements after a young girl died from a suspected food poisoning caused by a contaminated meal. The victim, 10-year-old Mercy Wanjiku, tragically passed away after eating a dinner of githeri, a staple dish made of maize and beans.

Mercy’s family had gathered around the evening meal, unaware that what was supposed to be a humble dinner would turn deadly. Shortly after eating, family members began to suffer violent convulsions. Mercy, in immense pain, succumbed to her condition before reaching the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital. Her mother and three siblings are currently fighting for their lives in the hospital’s intensive care unit, battling the effects of the suspected poison.

Authorities Investigate Toxic Grains

The initial investigation by local police points to contaminated maize as the likely cause of the poisoning. Authorities suspect high levels of aflatoxin, a potent toxin produced by mold that grows on improperly stored grain, or pesticide residues may have been present in the maize used to prepare the githeri. The family had purchased the maize earlier that day from a local kiosk at a suspiciously low price—an indicator that the grain may have been substandard.

“They were happy to find maize selling at KSh 50 per tin,” said Mary Nyambura, a neighbor who helped rush the victims to the hospital. “In these hard times, you don’t ask why the food is cheap; you just thank God you can eat. We didn’t know it was death in a bag.”

The tragedy has prompted public health authorities in Naivasha to collect food samples from the scene for analysis at the Government Chemist. The incident is part of a wider pattern of food-borne illnesses that have plagued the region in recent months, often stemming from unsafe grain that bypasses proper safety checks.

The death of young Mercy highlights the dangers faced by families in impoverished areas, where the pursuit of cheap food often leads to exposure to harmful, uncertified produce. Rising inflation and food insecurity have left many with little choice but to take these dangerous risks. The issue underscores a deadly intersection of poverty and food safety, with many turning to grain sold at far below standard prices as a means of survival.

Ongoing Police Investigation

Local police in Naivasha have opened an inquest into the incident, focusing on the retailer who sold the contaminated maize. Detectives are tracing the source of the grain and hope to make arrests within the supply chain of those responsible for flooding the market with toxic produce. Investigators are also looking at possible links to unscrupulous cartels that profit from selling dangerous grain.

The tragic loss has sent shockwaves through the community, and as families cope with the devastating aftermath, the question now being asked is whether the food they consume is safe. A local church elder summed up the fears of many: “We bury our children because of hunger, and now we bury them because of food.”