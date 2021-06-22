The deadline for EU nationals to apply for post-Brexit residency has not been extended.

According to an immigration minister, the government would not extend the deadline for the EU settlement scheme.

Despite appeals from campaigners to push back the deadline due to the coronavirus outbreak, Kevin Foster said that any delay would create additional uncertainty and was not a “solution.”

EU residents and their families have until June 30 to apply to the Home Office scheme in order to stay in the UK after the Brexit transition period and freedom of movement has ended.

Mr Foster told reporters a week before the application deadline: “The EUSS has been open to the public since March 2019.” This, we believe, has given folks ample time to apply.

“The fact that over 5.6 million applications had been submitted by the end of last month is proof of this.

“Let me be clear: the deadline will not be extended. Simply said, extending the deadline is not a solution in and of itself for reaching those who have not yet applied, and we would only end up in a position where we would be requested to extend again, causing even more uncertainty.”

After Downing Street indicated it was working to identify tens of thousands of Europeans residing in the UK who had yet to apply for the post-Brexit residency plan, he made his remarks.

Many EU members, as well as citizens of Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, were concerned that if they missed the deadline, their benefits would be terminated.

Although Number 10 claimed that only a “small fraction” of people have still to apply, initial official projections of the number of applications expected have already been exceeded.

Finally, it is unknown how many persons who are eligible to apply are now residing in the UK, or how many may stay undocumented.

Around 400,000 applications are currently for processing, with the Home Office receiving 10,000 to 12,000 applications per day.

Mr Foster stated that he was “concerned” about the claims that were being made against outstanding cases. (This is a brief piece.)