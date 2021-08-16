The dead toll from the earthquake in Haiti has risen to 1,297.

As rescuers rush against an inbound tropical cyclone to find survivors, the death toll from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti climbed to at least 1,297 on Sunday evening.

At least 2,800 people were injured in Saturday’s earthquake, and thousands more were displaced from their demolished or damaged houses.

Survivors in some locations were forced to take refuge in the streets or soccer fields with their few recovered items, as overburdened hospitals rushed to help the injured.

However, Tropical Depression Grace, which is expected to hit Haiti on Monday night, might exacerbate the catastrophe.

Grace was downgraded to a depression by the National Hurricane Center on Sunday, but forecasters cautioned that it still posed a hazard of heavy rain, flooding, and landslides.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre was roughly 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of Port-au-Prince, and aftershocks continued to jolt the area on Sunday.

Some families in the seriously devastated seaside village of Les Cayes retrieved their few belongings and slept on an open-air football pitch for the night. At a local street market on Sunday morning, people waited up to buy what little was available: bananas, avocados, and water.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced a one-month national emergency and said he was dispatching relief to areas where towns had been damaged and hospitals were overburdened.

“The most crucial thing is to recover as many survivors as possible under the rubble,” Mr Henry said.

“We’ve learnt that the local hospitals, particularly in Les Cayes, are overburdened with injured and shattered people.”

More than 7,000 homes were destroyed and almost 5,000 were damaged, according to Haiti’s Office of Civil Protection.

Hospitals, schools, offices, and churches all suffered damage.

Hospitals were overburdened at a time when Haiti was battling a pandemic and a lack of resources to combat it.

As hospitals in Les Cayes began to run out of space to do surgery, medical workers from all around the region scrambled to assist.

“Basically, they need everything,” Dr. Inobert Pierre, a pediatrician with Health Equity International, which runs the St Boniface Hospital, roughly two hours from Les Cayes, said. They have open wounds on several of the patients.” “The summary comes to an end.”