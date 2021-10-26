The Dead Daisies will perform at Liverpool’s O2 Academy this weekend as part of their new UK tour.

On their first UK tour since 2018, The Dead Daisies will show Liverpool that they rock “Like No Other,” with the addition of the band’s newest member, rock ‘n’ roll hall of fame great Glenn Hughes. The Quireboys, a British rock band, will also be joining the tour.

These two musicians will give you an unforgettable night that will blow away any remaining lockdown cobwebs!

The Dead Daisies have just performed a handful of gigs in the United States, and they have taken the country by storm. The Daisies’ current lineup of Glenn Hughes, Doug Aldrich, David Lowy, and Tommy Clufetos wowed the crowd at their first gigs, demonstrating that they are still in peak form. Then there’s this… It’s time to travel to the United Kingdom! The tour gets off in Birmingham and will visit all of the top UK venues, including London’s famed Shepherd’s Bush Empire, but The Daisies will be performing at the O2 Academy in Liverpool this weekend, on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

The Daisies have been aching to return to the UK and celebrate with their adoring fans, who the band considers to be among the world’s most devoted, thanks to tireless touring and enormous backing from UK Rock Radio.

The Dead Daisies’ seventh song, Saving Grace, off their chart-topping album Holy Ground, which Classic Rock magazine recently praised as “a quantum leap ahead” and “slick, forceful, and hook-laden,” has added to the excitement around the UK tour.

Saving Grace quickly became a band favorite during the recording process, as it captures the passion that distinguishes The Dead Daisies… and pushes them to rock even harder.

This band’s true heart beats on the road. Get your tickets as soon as possible! “ROCK IS ALIVE AND WELL!” declares The Quireboys, with special guests. 30 October – Birmingham’s O2 Institute Liverpool’s O2 Academy on October 31. The O2 Academy in Bristol will host a concert on November 3rd. The O2 Academy in Oxford will host a concert on November 4th. The Waterfront, Norwich, November 6 Nottingham, November 7th – Rock City Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, 10 November (Grand Slam also playing this show) Tramshed, Cardiff, 11 November (without The Quireboys)