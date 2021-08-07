The day after a £25 million transfer buying spree, Liverpool gave debuts to six new arrivals.

The possibility of seeing fresh faces stand up for the club on the first day of the season is one of the most thrilling aspects of each season, and Liverpool were treated to six debutants against Sheffield Wednesday in 1999.

Gerard Houllier had gone on a spending spree over the summer, and the Reds had half a team of big-money acquisitions for their trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Titi Camara made his Liverpool debut, scoring the second goal in a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, after lashing home the rebound from a Robbie Fowler long-range effort.

Vladimir Smicer also got his Liverpool career off to a good start, sending Fowler with a pass from the edge of the box, which the Liverpool kid curled into the far corner.

After seeing a shot pushed off the line in the first half, the Czech midfielder should have added his name to the scoresheet.

Some well-known players, as well as some lesser-known names, stepped to the pitch for the first time at Hillsborough that day – but where are they now?

The goalkeeper was recruited for £4 million from Vitesse, but he was powerless to stop Benito Carbone’s superb consolation goal.

Westerveld, who was 24 at the time, quickly established himself as the Reds’ starting quarterback, appearing in 36 league games in his debut season. The following year, he was a critical member of the 2001 treble-winning team, saving the game-winning penalty in the League Cup Final.

He was sold to Real Sociedad later that year after Houllier signed Jerzy Dudek and Chris Kirkland, and he had a brief loan spell with Everton in 2006 before retiring with Ajax Cape Town in 2013.

Westerveld has also worked in the Netherlands as a football agent and commentator.

After captaining Liverpool to a trophy-laden season the following season, it’s safe to conclude that the £2.6 million Houllier paid to sign him from Willem II was money well spent.

Hyypia, who was a member of Liverpool’s team on that momentous night in Istanbul, left the club in 2009 after a decade at Anfield and 464 appearances.

