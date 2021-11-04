The Daughter of a Democrat Candidate Pleads Guilty to a $300,000 COVID Relief Fraud.

The daughter of a Florida congressional candidate pled guilty to providing false information to obtain $300,000 in COVID-19 relief loans.

Damara Holness, the 28-year-old daughter of Democratic congressional candidate Dale Holness, appeared in federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday to face serious charges.

Holness informed Judge Rodolfo Ruiz that she will plead guilty to defrauding the government of hundreds of thousands of dollars meant to assist small companies in surviving the coronavirus pandemic.

Holness acknowledged to applying for a $300,000 forgiving federally guaranteed Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan for her company Holness Consulting, Inc., according to the DOJ.

“To explain the requested loan amount, Holness stated in the online loan application and through supporting fake payroll tax papers that her company employed 18 people and spent an average of $120,000 per month on payroll,” the statement continued.

Holness Consulting Inc, on the other hand, was eventually determined to have no workers and no payroll expenses.

When the funds arrived in Holness’s account in July 2020, she allegedly spent months inventing a paper trail to make it look that the company had workers and was spending the funds on permitted costs.

“Holness issued checks from the corporate bank account made out to individuals who agreed, for a fee, to aid with the fraud,” the DOJ statement stated.

The people who received the cheques would endorse and return them to Holness according to her instructions. Holness was the President of the Broward County Democratic Black Caucus at the time of the alleged fraud.

On January 20, 2022, Holness will be sentenced for conspiring to commit wire fraud. If Holness is found guilty, she may face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was created to help Americans who had endured financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. PPP loans, which small firms may qualify for via forgiven loans in order to stay afloat, were one of the main sources of relief.

The COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force, meanwhile, was founded in May 2021 to investigate and combat pandemic-related fraud.

“The Task Force bolsters efforts to investigate and punish the most culpable domestic and international criminals,” a representative for the Department of Justice said. This is a condensed version of the information.