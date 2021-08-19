The dates for the Southport Flower Show have been set, with the event returning to Victoria Park.

Organizers of the Southport Flower Show have announced that the massive event will return next summer – and that it will be the best yet.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the yearly show has been canceled twice, with the charity behind it stating that the decisions were taken with great sadness.

The Southport Flower Show was scheduled to take place from August 19 to 22, but its chair, Max Steinberg CBE, stated there were “too many variables that remain unknown.”

The organizers say they are excited to welcome visitors to a four-day summer event dedicated to “all things floral and wildlife.”

Huge floral displays will take center stage in the Grand Floral Marquee, with special guests sharing their horticultural expertise.

There will also be an amateur growers’ competition, hundreds of exhibits and courses, and a family arena with plenty of activities for children (who will be admitted free with a paid adult).

Guests will be able to sample products from over 50 independent gourmet producers in a cookery theatre presented by some of the country’s “most loved chefs.”

On the first day of the show, BBC Gardeners’ World broadcaster Adam Frost will give speeches and participate in a Q&A session.

From Thursday, August 18 to Sunday, August 21, 2022, the Southport Flower Show will be held at Victoria Park.

The early bird pricing of £19.50 is available until August 31, 2021, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today (Thursday).

Children under the age of 16 are admitted for free when accompanied by a paid adult.

All tickets for the shows that were canceled in 2020 and 2021 will be carried over.