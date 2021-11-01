The Date, Time, and Route of the Day of the Dead Parade in 2021 have been revealed.

Every year, Day of the Dead events take place around Mexico. However, Mexico City, the capital, has taken the celebrations to new heights, launching a massive parade in 2016.

Thousands of people dressed in skull and skeleton-inspired costumes walked the streets of Mexico City in the 2015 James Bond film Spectre, which included a dramatic crowd scene and chase.

The first parade was held in 2016, and it has been held every year since then, with the exception of 2020, which is due to the pandemic.



What Time Does the Day of the Dead Parade Take Place?

Every year on the same day, November 2, the Day of the Dead parade takes place.

The concept of a day or celebration honoring the dead dates back to ancient times, as does the Catholic All Souls’ Day, which is a day of recollection and prayer for the deceased.

The celebration spans many days, initially included All Hallow’s Eve and All Saints’ Day, and begins on October 28 and ends on November 1, remembering various deaths during the holiday.

The parade, on the other hand, is a one-day event on November 2.

When does the Day of the Dead procession begin?

It is a day-long celebration, similar to other big street festivals such as London’s Notting Hill Carnival or several 4th of July parades.

Details on the start time were not available at the time of publication.

What is the Parade Route for the Day of the Dead?

The path begins at the Estela de Luz in Chapultepec’s Bosque de Luz and continues along the Paseo de la Reforma.

The floats arrive in the Zócalo, Mexico City’s central square, where they will spend the rest of the day and night.

There are also performers, street vendors, and other entertainment who perform throughout the evening in addition to the floats.

Many of those in attendance, whether as performers or as guests, will be dressed in Day of the Dead costumes and face paint.

