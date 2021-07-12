The date for the reopening of the Byrne Avenue Baths has been set.

For the past four years, the Rock Ferry landmark has been undergoing substantial renovations, with stage one of the project set to open this autumn.

From September, a sports hall and community room will be operational, with longer-term plans including the reopening of the historic swimming pool, baths, and a new café.

In 2017, activists spared the Grade II listed structure from demolition and have since funded over £500,000 to begin restoring the baths to its former splendor and creating a new area for people to enjoy.

The 90th anniversary of the original foundation stone laying was last weekend, and the charity behind the project, Byrne Avenue Trust, is urging people to learn more about their work.

They’d like to hear from anyone who has fond memories of the baths or has images and artifacts to offer.

Ben Harrison, Chairman of the Byrne Avenue Trust, stated of the plans, “We’re incredibly excited to be finally opening our doors in September.”

“We want the Baths to be a welcoming place for locals of all ages to come and enjoy anything from movie evenings and ‘knit and natter’ groups to badminton, Zumba, and indoor football.

“The 90th anniversary feels like a fantastic opportunity to communicate our plans as well as the exciting news about the launch and crowdfunder.”

The second step of the rehabilitation project, a new café on the ground floor in the Gents’ Slipper Baths, has now been funded through a crowdsourcing campaign.

When the cafe opens, residents and supporters can sign up to give contributions and get prizes.

Visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/the-slipper-baths-cafe–byrne-avenue-baths to learn more and pledge your support.