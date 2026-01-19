The Dark Side of “Job Abroad”: How QNET Exploits Youth in West Africa

A new investigation by BBC Africa Eye has exposed the grim reality behind the so-called “network marketing” opportunities offered by QNET, a company that has become notorious for luring young Africans into a modern-day slavery ring. Under the guise of offering high-paying jobs in countries like Ghana, Sierra Leone, and even Thailand, the scheme has trapped hundreds of youths, including Kenyans, into debt and captivity.

The investigation paints a disturbing picture of how unsuspecting victims are initially contacted through phone calls or social media messages. They are promised lucrative job opportunities abroad, only to find themselves stripped of their passports, held captive in squalid “training camps,” and forced to scam their own families in order to buy their freedom. The case of Foday Musa, a father from Guinea, who traveled to Sierra Leone in search of his children, highlights the devastating consequences. His children were among those lured into the scam and have since become embroiled in the criminal network, perpetuating the cycle of exploitation.

The Trap: A Pricey “Entry Fee”

QNET positions itself as a legitimate wellness company, selling products like watches and pendants. However, its West African operations have devolved into a full-fledged criminal enterprise. New recruits are told they must purchase a product to begin working, often for an exorbitant price—around US$1,000 (roughly KES 150,000). Once the payment is made, the promised job is nowhere to be found. The only way for the victims to recover their money is to recruit others into the same trap, thus sustaining the pyramid scheme.

“I can’t stop crying,” said Musa, recounting the emotional toll of hunting for his children. “My heart is broken.” His experience mirrors that of many Kenyan families, who are sold false promises of jobs in exchange for their land or savings, only to see their children disappear into the hands of traffickers.

The Kenyan Connection and a Growing Regional Crisis

Reports from Kenya have shown that similar schemes have been reported in Nairobi and Eldoret, where desperate graduates are drawn into these fraudulent “online business” ventures. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued repeated warnings about these types of recruitment efforts targeting young people, particularly those with little to no employment opportunities.

Once trapped, victims are kept in a psychologically manipulated state, constantly told that success is just one recruit away. They are conditioned to believe they must persist, chanting slogans such as “no retreat, no surrender,” until they, too, become recruiters. This cycle not only exploits the vulnerable but transforms them into unwitting perpetrators of the same scam.

This is no longer just a case of fraud—it is human trafficking on a massive scale. Interpol and local law enforcement agencies have struggled to dismantle the network, which operates in a legal gray zone. The disturbing reality is that in these trafficking rings, when you have to pay for a job, you are the product.