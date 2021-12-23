The dark Meena Jutla twist in ITV’s Emmerdale has been blasted, with fans threatening to turn off the show.

Emmerdale has been slammed after spoilers revealed that the Meena Jutla plotline will darken.

Since killing Leanna Cavanagh in the summer, the long-running soap’s resident villain has been wreaking havoc on the ITV drama.

Paige Sandhu’s character has subsequently murdered Ben Tucker and Andrea Tate, but has escaped retribution, according to Mirror Online.

Fans have been anticipating Meena’s demise, and spoilers indicate that her nefarious activities are going to be exposed by Manpreet.

Before she arrived in Yorkshire Village, Meena claimed her first victim, Nadine, and Manpreet is about to find a disturbing revelation that leads her to believe Meena is a serial killer.

ITV has stated that Manpreet’s life would be jeopardized as a result of the discovery, with spoilers revealing that Meena will kidnap her and possibly plan to murder her own sister.

“Manpreet tries to put a stop to her chilling pranks, but it’s not long before Meena captures her and makes nefarious preparations to end her life,” the serial teased.

The first photographs from the future episodes show Meena hovering over her sister, both of whom appear to be hurt.

If the malicious character can successfully silence her sister, her reign of terror will continue, but many have blasted the drama for dragging out the storyline.

Many fans on Twitter slammed the plot as uninteresting, prompting some to unsubscribe from the show entirely.

“Come on, finish this right now!” Di exclaimed. Please don’t put it off until 2022!! It’s like hammering nails into a chalkboard.” “I don’t know, and to be honest, I don’t care,” Michael added. Despite the fact that I adore many of the characters on Emmerdale, I never expected it to literally turn me off. There are far too many smart people who are departing. Terrible, over-the-top plots. “The first soap I turned off was EastEnders.” “Listen to your fans!” Victoria advised. “End this tale and get Meena out of here!” “End this absurd dull Meena plot,” Niamh wrote on Twitter. “You’ve already lost people; if you keep dragging for this uninteresting storyline, you’ll lose even more.” Other supporters, on the other hand, were ecstatic with the developments.

