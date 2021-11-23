The dangers that your dog will face as the temperatures drop this winter.

As we approach the Christmas season, temperatures are expected to drop, bringing with them a new set of threats to be aware of.

Winter is well and truly here as we trade our shorts and sunglasses for woolen jumpers and thick coats.

As an artic blast arrives from Iceland, the relatively moderate weather of last week will be replaced by drastically colder circumstances this week.

Despite the fact that we are spending more time indoors, one thing that will not alter is our need to walk our pets – but do you know how to keep your dog safe during those cold winter nights?

The Kennel Club has compiled a list of the most common ‘winter risks,’ as well as crucial tips for keeping your pet safe during the winter months.

“Winter is the season for cold, icy weather, dark twilight strolls, crunching in the snow and ice, and brisk frosty walks,” according to the website.

“While these are common signals that winter has arrived, they also signal a variety of seasonal threats for our dogs. Going out in the cold requires planning, not only in terms of what to wear, but also in terms of anticipating potential dangers and how to avoid them.” Antifreeze is particularly toxic to dogs since it can damage their kidneys and lead to death even if only a small amount is licked.

It has a sweet odor and flavor, making it tempting to dogs, and they are most likely to come upon it after it has leaked from a car radiator or been spilt after refilling screen wash.

Keep your dog away from any liquids near your car and clean it up right away; if they’ve walked through it, wash their paws with soap and water right away.

If you suspect your dog has licked, drank, or come into contact with antifreeze, call your veterinarian right away. The sooner your dog is treated, the better.

Very cold temperatures and cold winds can swiftly lower your dog’s body temperature, causing frostbite and/or hypothermia, just as they can in humans.

The majority of dogs will be alright outside as is, but if it’s. “Summary concludes.”