The dangers of weeing in the shower are explained by a doctor.

People should not urinate in the shower, according to a pelvic health professional, because they risk creating themselves medical difficulties.

Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas has turned to social media to discuss some of the unhealthy habits that might lead to health issues.

Dr. Alicia is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) and the APTA Women’s Health Section.

“We don’t want to educate our bladder to correlate particular signals with the urge to pee,” she explained. In this scenario, peeing in the shower links urine or submersion in water with the sound of flowing water.

“Other noises of rushing water (like when you run the tap to wash your hands or dishes) or being near bodies of water can often provoke this.”

Dr. Alicia also mentioned a few other unhealthy habits that could lead to issues, such as hanging over the toilet – and “peeing just in case.”

She also disclosed some other poor practices that can harm your pelvic floor:

forcing your pee out

loitering near the bathroom

urinating ‘just in case’

showering and peeing

Performing a large number of kegels without first consulting a pelvic floor specialist