The daily COVID-19 death toll in Brazil has dropped to its lowest level since the pandemic began.

According to the Associated Press, the country’s mortality toll from COVID-19 has dropped to its lowest level in 18 months, thanks to more vaccinations.

According to the website Our World in Data, Brazil had 2,188 deaths from the virus from October 25 to November 1, the lowest weekly death toll since April of 2020. More over half of the country’s population has been properly immunized.

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil has been chastised for his management of the COVID-19 epidemic, particularly in the aftermath of the disastrous infection peak in April 2021. Despite the fact that many of these objections come from global health professionals, he has repeatedly branded them as political correctness.

Last Thursday, a Senate committee appointed to investigate the government’s COVID protocols suggested that Bolsonaro be charged criminally. Bolsonaro has vehemently denied any misconduct on his part.

COVID-19-related deaths have been declining over the past four months, and vaccination rates have risen to nearly 90% in several cities.

According to the data portal, Brazilians are more likely than Americans to have received at least one dose.

The committee’s nearly 1,300-page report drew attention to Bolsonaro’s government’s slow response to pharmaceutical companies’ offers to sell millions of vaccines, as well as his insistence on promoting dubious, unproven treatments like hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that scientists have long determined is ineffective.

Brazil has 609,000 deaths, which is the world’s second-highest figure after the United States.

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo on Tuesday in a group called “The COVID-19 Widows” to denounce the government’s handling of the health catastrophe. “They’re not numbers, they’re lives,” they said on a banner in Rio. “My husband died, and owing to a comorbidity, it would have been his turn to take the vaccine just two weeks later,” Katia Arajo, 41, told the Associated Press in Sao Paulo. “Everything disgusts us because we believe he and many other victims would not have perished if it had been better coordinated and planned. They’d be right here.”