The Czech Republic has tightened COVID restrictions, which will keep the majority of unvaccinated people out of bars and hotels.

The Czech Republic has increased COVID-19 restrictions as the country’s infection rate rises, prohibiting unvaccinated people’s access to pubs, hotels, and other places, according to the Associated Press.

On Thursday, the Czech and Slovakian governments approved new COVID restrictions, which will go into effect on Monday. Unvaccinated people will no longer be able to depend on negative coronavirus tests to attend public events or enter restaurants, bars, museums, and other public places, according to Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech. The prohibitions are expected to last through the end of February.

The harsher limits were enacted after the Czech Republic’s daily COVID case count surged to 22,511 new cases on Tuesday, and the country’s infection rate increased to 819 new cases per 100,000 citizens in the last week, up from 558 the week before.

The new limits, according to Vojtech, are intended to encourage individuals to get vaccinated. With the exception of partially vaccinated people, youths aged 12 to 18, and those with medical illnesses that prevent vaccines, only those who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 will be allowed to access public venues.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis stated that comparable rules enforced in the German state of Bavaria inspired his government.

“The situation is grave, and we urge everyone to get vaccinated once more,” Babis added.

For visitors to hospitals and nursing homes, a negative test will suffice.

Additionally, the government is requiring non-vaccinated employees of all enterprises to be tested once a week. Those above the age of 60 who have been immunized must also be tested.

Simultaneously, testing in elementary and secondary schools, which was supposed to end on November 29, will go on.

Starting Monday, those who have not been vaccinated will be prohibited from entering any non-essential establishments and shopping malls in Slovakia.

They won’t be able to attend any public meetings or activities, and they’ll have to test twice a week in order to go to work.

Fitness and wellness centers, restaurants, and hotels will be closed to the general public only in the severely devastated areas of the country.

The measures have been dubbed "a lockup for the unvaccinated" by Prime Minister Eduard Heger.