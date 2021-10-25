The Cutest Puppies From NYC’s Halloween Dog Parade

Thousands of people flocked to New York City’s East River Park over the weekend to watch the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade! According to Jennifer-Jo Moyer, one of the event’s organizers, an estimated 235 canines arrived dressed up and ready to compete for various awards.

Photos from the occasion quickly went viral on social media, with people gushing over how adorable each of the dogs were. Here are some of the most adorable pups from Saturday’s event, in recognition of the parade’s successful return after last year’s virtual exhibition.

Amun the Pomeranian is a Pomeranian king.

This year’s “Best in Show” winner was Amun. Amun’s owner, Ruben Santana, used the parade to praise healthcare professionals for their diligent efforts throughout the pandemic.

“This is a very special occasion for me. Not only did we win, but all those who were affected by the pandemic did as well “The Washington Newsday quoted Santana as saying. “Working excessive hours put the essential workers’ health at risk. The beauty of this platform is that it allows me to exhibit my talent while also sending a message that everyone can understand.” This is Santana’s third first-place finish, and Amun’s first, according to Moyer.

ALL THE DOGS I SAW AT THE TOMPKINS SQUARE HALLOWEEN DOG PARADE ARE LISTED BELOW (thread)

Starting with Cousin It, my dog, and Wednesday Addams, my daughter pic.twitter.com/pG7Y8tbf6x October 23, 2021 — Ana Breton (@missbreton) Ana Breton, a filmmaker, uploaded a photo of her dog costumed as “Cousin It” standing next to her kid dressed as “Wednesday Addams.” With over 53,000 likes, the beautiful snapshot has gone viral.

“Your daughter and dog, in my opinion, were the stars of the show! I’m a huge fan of their outfits. My favorite family is the Addams family “According to one Twitter user.

Missy tweeted, “That is so flip’n CUTE.” “They’re both very cute!!” Food-Dressing Dogs THE FOUR MAIN FOOD GROUPS pic.twitter.com/11OQgTpB7K THE FOUR MAIN FOOD GROUPS October 23, 2021 — Ana Breton (@missbreton) Breton also posted a series of images of dogs disguised as food. A donut, an ice cream sundae, pasta, and a stick of butter were among the foods portrayed.

She tweeted, “THE FOUR MAIN FOOD GROUPS.”

"Twitter has handed me a photo of dogs disguised as food, which I feel obligated to share with the Twittersphere,"